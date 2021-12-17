Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $96.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

