Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $246.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,567. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

