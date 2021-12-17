Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,319,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

