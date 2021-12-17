Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $156,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average is $224.95.

