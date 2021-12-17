VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00.

VRSN stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $239.92. 781,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,040. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

