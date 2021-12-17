VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,291 shares of company stock worth $9,852,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $239.92 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

