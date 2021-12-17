Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 32,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

