Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 356,204 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 4.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $738,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

COO stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,392. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.40 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.91 and its 200-day moving average is $412.44.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.