Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director William Roby Acquires 1,400 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) Director William Roby bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,917 shares in the company, valued at C$208,121.98.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

