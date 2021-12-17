Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 6,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $310.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.48. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

