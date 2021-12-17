Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRT. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

VRT stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,629. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 946.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 307,511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertiv by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

