Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $178.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

