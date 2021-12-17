Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 646 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

