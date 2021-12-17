ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 20.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.