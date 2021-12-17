VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38 on December 20th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

