VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CDL stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

