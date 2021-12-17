VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:VSMV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 7,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

