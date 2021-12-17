VideoCoin (VID) 1-Day Volume Hits $347,289.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $347,289.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,302,773 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

