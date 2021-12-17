Vinzenz P. Gruber Sells 15,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.69 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

