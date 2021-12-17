Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.27. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.06 and a beta of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.