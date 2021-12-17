Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,261. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

