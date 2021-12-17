Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,261. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
