Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 19,956 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

