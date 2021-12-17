Virtue Poker Price Down 30.5% This Week (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $3.02 million and $465,313.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars.

