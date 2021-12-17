Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $181,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Visa by 15.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 24.0% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.49. 127,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $403.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

