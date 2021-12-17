Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 18.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 61.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vistra by 51.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.