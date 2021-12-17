Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTSCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

VTSCY stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

