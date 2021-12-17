Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Purchases $25,346.00 in Stock

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrian James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volcon alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Adrian James bought 14,400 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,984.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Adrian James bought 34,150 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $488,345.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Adrian James bought 6,300 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $70,182.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adrian James bought 27,302 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,079.88.

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43. Volcon Inc has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.