Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $34.29 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.