Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $48.86 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $48,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,250 shares of company stock worth $139,333,265. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $282.02 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average of $315.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.