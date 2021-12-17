Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 57,833 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

Shares of UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

