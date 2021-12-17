Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $38,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $60,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS opened at $398.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.