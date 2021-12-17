Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19. Vtex has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,552,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

