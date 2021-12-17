W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $6,819,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

