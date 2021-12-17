Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,507.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $15,507.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003822 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00372751 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,444,949 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

