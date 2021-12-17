Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 67,579 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,001,183.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $7,917,704.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00.

NYSE WRBY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $264,771,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $13,709,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $4,072,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

