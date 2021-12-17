Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.
In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.