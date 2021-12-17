Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

