Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.71 or 0.08051400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,042.55 or 0.99838556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

