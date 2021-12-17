Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Datatec (DTTLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Datatec (OTCMKTS: DTTLY):

12/14/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

12/13/2021 – Datatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Datatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Datatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Datatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/4/2021 – Datatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Datatec Limited has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

