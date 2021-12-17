Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

