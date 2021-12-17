Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFAFY. Macquarie lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CLSA lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

