Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

