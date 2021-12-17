Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 53,800 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 893,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC opened at $77.71 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

