Westpac Banking Corp Buys 9,912 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

