Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

SYF opened at $47.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.