Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.92 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

