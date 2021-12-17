Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

