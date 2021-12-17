Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

