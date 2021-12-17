Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

