Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,600 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WEX by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.