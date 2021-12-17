Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,190 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

